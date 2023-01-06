News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested in Derbyshire town after incident which closed busy route for several hours

A man was arrested yesterday after a police incident which forced officers to shut a major route through a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:45pm

The inspector in charge of policing in Buxton has thanked the local community for their support and patience after an incident in the town yesterday.

Officers were called an incident off London Road, Buxton at around 11.22am on Thursday, January 5 – closing London Road from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life – and he currently remains in police custody.

A man was eventually brought into custody by officers.
Inspector Anna Woodhouse, who is in charge of policing in the High Peak, said: “I’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding while we dealt with the incident in Buxton yesterday.

“I appreciate that this caused considerable disruption for many people with a busy main road being closed for several hours so we are grateful for everyone’s co-operation in abiding by the road closure and keeping the scene clear for emergency services.

“I’d also like to thank Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service for their support with the incident throughout the day.

“Incidents such as this understandably cause concerns in the community so I’d like to confirm that this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.”