Derbyshire rail passengers told ‘do not travel’ by train as Storm Franklin paralyses network

Storm Franklin, the third named storm in a week, battered Derbyshire with gale-force winds and lashings of rain overnight.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is reporting disruption on multiple routes today, February 21, due to the weather and is urging passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

A ‘do not travel’ message has been issued for routes between Derby and Matlock; Liverpool and Norwich; and Sheffield and London, which runs via Chesterfield.

East Midlands Railway has suspended multiple services in Derbyshire due to Storm Franklin

In a statement, EMR said: “Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Bradway Tunnel (near Sheffield) and there's a points failure at Derby North Junction (near Derby).

"This has closed the railway between Derby - Sheffield, Nottingham - Sheffield and between Derby - Matlock.

"This is disrupting our services on the London St Pancras/Derby/Sheffield route, the Derby - Matlock route and the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich routes

"At present, Network Rail are responding to the incidents however due to multiple weather related issues in the region, we do not have a robust estimate for when the problems will be fixed.”

The train operator added: “You should not attempt to travel between Derby and Sheffield, Derby and Matlock or Nottingham and Liverpool Lime Street today.

"Tickets from today will also be valid for travel on Tuesday 22nd February. Other operators in the region are equally affected by these issues and poor road conditions and significant flooding means that we cannot safely provide rail replacement buses to keep you on the move.”