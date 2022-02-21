Storm Franklin LIVE: Latest news and information as Derbyshire battered by 60mph winds and heavy rain

Roads currently closed because of flooding and surface water include:

- A53 Leek Road

- A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock near Crown Square

- A6 at Buxton, Rowlsey, Matlock Bath

- B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End

- A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout

- B6001 Hassop Roundabout to Calver

- A57 Snake Pass

- A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield

- A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms

- A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock near the Arc leisure centre

- Asher Lane, Petrich

- A6 Dale Road at Artists Corner to Matlock Bath

- Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot

High Hill Road in New Mills is also closed due to downed telephone polls.

Derbyshire County Council says the A617 at Hornsbridge roundabout, which has been closed, is due to re-open this morning.

Drivers are warned that other local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.

Derbyshire Police are advising residents that if you must travel, avoid river crossings and please obey any road closed signs- do not move them as you could put yourself and other people at risk.