Storm Franklin LIVE: Latest news and information as Derbyshire battered by 60mph winds and heavy rain
Storm Franklin is continuing to wreak havoc across Derbyshire today, causing travel disruption and flooding in parts of the county.
A yellow weather alert for wind remains in place for Derbyshire until 1pm today (Monday, February 21).
Forecasters say gusts of 60mph are possible, and there is a chance that exposed areas could see wind speeds of up to 70mph.
The high winds caused flooding in some areas on Sunday, with 48 flood warnings still in place for rivers and streams in the county.
Several roads are also closed this morning following heavy rains, such as the A615 Bakewell Road in Matlock near Crown Square and the A57 Snake Pass.
The recent high winds come in the aftermath of storms Eunice and Dudley which caused widespread chaos last week.
We’ll be bringing you weather updates from throughout the day, as well as any other news on disruptions.
Last updated: Monday, 21 February, 2022, 10:21
- M1 junction near Meadowhall closed in both directions due to incident
- Flood warnings in place across the county
- Met Office warns of possible disruption and some damage to buildings
- Third storm to hit in past week
These are the road closures in place across Derbyshire
Roads currently closed because of flooding and surface water include:
- A53 Leek Road
- A615 Bakewell Road, Matlock near Crown Square
- A6 at Buxton, Rowlsey, Matlock Bath
- B5057 Darley Bridge including all lanes that feed into Four Lanes End
- A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop roundabout
- B6001 Hassop Roundabout to Calver
- A57 Snake Pass
- A57 at Woolley Bridge, Hadfield
- A610 Ambergate near the Hurt Arms
- A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock near the Arc leisure centre
- Asher Lane, Petrich
- A6 Dale Road at Artists Corner to Matlock Bath
- Belper Lane junction of the A517 Belper near Bridgefoot
High Hill Road in New Mills is also closed due to downed telephone polls.
Derbyshire County Council says the A617 at Hornsbridge roundabout, which has been closed, is due to re-open this morning.
Drivers are warned that other local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.
Derbyshire Police are advising residents that if you must travel, avoid river crossings and please obey any road closed signs- do not move them as you could put yourself and other people at risk.
Do not enter any floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle. Turn back and find an alternative route. Even where water levels begin to lower the depth can still be unknown and cause significant danger.
Dramatic video shows Derbyshire town centre underwater amid Storm Franklin floods
This shocking video was taken by Coworking Corner Matlock and showed Matlock underwater this morning.
The co-working space venture said: “Please stay safe out there today. Our hearts go out to all our friends and local businesses in Matlock struggling through this.”
Latest school closures in Derbyshire
The strong winds have forced at least one school to close this morning (February 21).
Parwich Primary School in Ashbourne said that, due to further periods of very strong winds and the Met Office warnings that are again in place, school will be closed today.
“This decision has been made to ensure the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff,” the school said.
Roof torn off Derbyshire house amid Storm Franklin
Emergency services were first called to the badly-damaged terraced property on Wilson Street in Derby at 4.15pm on Sunday, February 20.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a terraced property where the wind had blown the roof from the building causing damage to five other properties.
“Firefighters from Ascot Drive, Kingsway and Nottingham Road are at the scene with an aerial ladder platform and major rescue unit.
“All persons are accounted for, and no one has been injured in the incident. Emergency planning officers are supporting the occupants.
“A cordon remains in place at the scene and people are asked to avoid the area.”
Met Office weather warning in place
Another yellow weather warning is in place for Derbyshire and will remain active until 1pm today (February 21).
Gusts of 60mph are possible, and there is a chance that exposed areas could see wind speeds of up to 70mph.
The epicentre of the storm will hit Northern Ireland, and areas on its northern coast could face winds of 80mph.
Storm Franklin is the third storm to hit the UK over the past week
, with storms Dudley and Eunice causing widespread chaos on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
Residents urged to prepare for flooding
The Enivronment Agency currently has 48 flood warnings in place for rivers and streams in the county.
Most are on the River Derwent, including at Chatsworth, Matlock and Belper, and its tributaries, including the River Amber at Ambergate.
Forecasters suggest the river levels on the Derwent could continue to rise during the day.