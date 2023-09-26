Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Sunday, October 29, Stagecoach is set to make a number of changes to its buses services Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

The company has reduced or removed a “very small number” of routes, as the number of people using them has fallen but the cost of running the buses has risen significantly.

The frequency of some routes has been increased and some routes have been extended, providing new links. Many of these changes have been made possible by funding from Derbyshire County Council’s bus service improvement plan.

Timetables and routes have changed for a number of Stagecoach services.

The full list of changes can be found below:

1/1a: Newbold – Chesterfield – Bolsover – LangwithThe timetable will change to improve punctuality. The 1a has been rerouted to serve Markham Vale Industrial Estate, running via Enterprise Way and Markham Lane.

2/2a/2b: Walton – Chesterfield – Green Farm:

These buses will no longer run and will be replaced by services 5, 90 and 90a.

5: Newbold – Chesterfield town centre

Monday to Saturday daytime buses will be extended across Chesterfield to serve Green Farm, using the current 2a route. Buses will run hourly. Buses will no longer run via Elder Way and instead will use Rose Hill, Knifesmithgate and Cavendish Street.On Sundays, the 5 will continue to run between Chesterfield and Newbold only.15: Dronfield – Marsh Lane – Chesterfield town centre

The timetable will change to improve punctuality.

16: Dronfield – Chesterfield town centre – BroomfieldThe timetable will change to improve punctuality.

25: Chesterfield – Sheffield

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every hour, with more early morning journeys introduced. Sunday daytime journeys are introduced, replacing the 25a. The timetable will also change to improve punctuality.

25a: Chesterfield – Sheffield

This service is replaced by additional 25 buses (see above).

39: Grangewood – Chesterfield town centre – Holme Hall

Later daily evening journeys will be introduced. The early morning timetable will be changed to improve connections with service 1/1a for passengers travelling to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

43: Chesterfield – Dronfield – Sheffield

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, buses will run every 30 minutes. Changes are also made to improve punctuality.

44: Chesterfield – Sheffield

Evening and Sunday journeys that start/end at Dronfield will be extended to/from Chesterfield. Timetable changes will also be made to improve punctuality.

50: Chesterfield – Eckington – Sheffield

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, the service will be extended from Birk Hill Estate to Chesterfield. To reduce journey times, the route will change to serve West Street rather than Ravencar Road and will run via Sheffield Road instead of Windmill Greenway. The timetable will also be changed to improve punctuality.

50a: Chesterfield – Eckington – Sheffield

To reduce journey times the bus will run direct along High Street in Old Whittington and will no longer serve Burnbridge Road, Ashcroft Drive and Station Lane. With the 25, 50 and 50a there will now be 4 buses an hour between New Whittington and Chesterfield during Monday to Saturday daytimes.

51/51a: Danesmoor – Chesterfield

The timetable will change to improve punctuality. Evening journeys on the 51a are replaced by later journeys on the 39 and 51.

54/54a: Clay Cross – Chesterfield

On Monday to Saturday daytimes buses will run every 15 minutes. Evening buses will run hourly.

74/74a: Chesterfield – Duckmanton

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, the 74 will run hourly and no longer serve Duckmanton or Poolsbrook (please see 90/90a for replacement). The 74 will instead run to Mastin Moor Community Centre and Woodthorpe with a revised timetable to improve punctuality. Some evening journeys will be replaced by service 77a. Services 74/74a will provide a combined half hourly frequency between Chesterfield, Inkersall and Staveley on Monday to Saturday daytimes.

77/77a: Chesterfield – Worksop

The timetable will change to improve punctuality. The Monday to Saturday bus at 18:23 hrs from Chesterfield will run as a service 77a.

80/80a: Chesterfield – Sheffield

The service will no longer be run by Stagecoach. Unfortunately low numbers of people using the bus but increasing costs to run the buses mean that the service is no longer able to cover its costs.

We have worked closely with Derbyshire County Council to find a solution that will keep the community connected. Hulley’s of Baslow will provide a partial replacement service 80/80a between Chesterfield and Crystal Peaks.

90: Walton – Chesterfield – Cresswell

The 90 will be extended beyond Staveley to provide new links to Markham Vale (every 30 minutes) and Clowne and Creswell (every hour). The route is also changed in Walton to provide a replacement for buses 2/2a.X17: Sheffield – Chesterfield – Matlock

Daily evening buses will be introduced, running hourly between Chesterfield and Sheffield, with the last bus leaving Sheffield Interchange at 11.30pm. There will also be an additional Monday to Friday journey at 05.56am from Chesterfield to Sheffield.