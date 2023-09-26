Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) are carrying out resurfacing work on the popular section of towpath this week between Brimington Road, near Tapton and Works Road, Hollingwood – along with work to widen the path in places.

The work, which is expected to take between two to three months, is to keep the towpath fit for purpose for cyclists, walkers and other canal visitors.

The public footpath will be closed on occasion, but only when necessary to maintain the safety of the public and of the workforce. All efforts will be made to keep the towpath accessible and any closures should last no more than a few days. There will be signs on the route to indicate when it is closed and announcements on the Chesterfield Canal page of our website and the Tapton Lock Facebook page

Work will commence this week.

DCC’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, Coun Carolyn Renwick, said: “This towpath is a well-used route for off-road commuting and leisure and that it’s important to keep the path well-maintained to encourage more walking and cycling as well as to retain the area’s appeal for visitors.

“We will carry out the work with the least disruption possible to users and keep people informed as it progresses.”

Sustrans’ National Cycle Network route 67 and the Trans Pennine Trail are both routed along the towpath, which is an important part of the area’s cycle network.

The work has been part funded by £108,000 from Chesterfield Borough Council’s Community infrastructure levy. This levy is paid by developers towards infrastructure. A further £145,000 for the work has been allocated from central government to DCC’s highways capital maintenance programme for cycleways.

Coun Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and environment, said: “The Chesterfield Canal is a key attraction in our borough and it is fantastic that we have secured funding for these improvements through our Community Infrastructure Levy. This levy is charged on certain new developments in Chesterfield and is used to improve infrastructure including roads, parks and primary schools for the benefit of the local community.