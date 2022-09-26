Stagecoach announce route and timetable changes for services across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

Stagecoach have announced that there will be changes to some routes and timetables in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire from Sunday, October 2.

The full list of alterations can be found below:

Service 5 Chesterfield – Newbold:

The 4.50pm journey on Sunday will no longer run.

Service 15 Chesterfield – Dronfield and service 16 Broomfield – Dronfield:

These will be now operated by Stagecoach (previously TM Travel).

Service 25a Chesterfield – New Whittington:

There will be minor timetable changes to Sunday journeys.

Service 44 Chesterfield – Sheffield:

The Monday to Saturday daytime route on the 44 will change to use Prospect Road instead of Dronfield Bypass, giving three buses an hour on Prospect Road. Sheepbridge Industrial Estate will be served at peak times.

Services 50 and 50a Chesterfield – Sheffield:

Timetables will change across the week. This service will no longer be limited stop and will now serve all bus stops on the route between Birley and Sheffield.

Service 51 Chesterfield – Danesmoor:

There will be changes to the Monday – Friday timetable, and buses will run every 30 minutes at peak times.

Services 77 Chesterfield – Worksop:

There will be changes to the timetable on Sundays.

Services 80 and 80a Chesterfield – Sheffield:

There will be changes to the Monday - Friday afternoon timetable.

Service 84 Chesterfield – Holymoorside (new 170 service):

Service 84 is renumbered to service 170. Daytime journeys will be operated by Hulley's of Baslow. Monday – Saturday evenings and the 10.20pm journey on Sundays will be operated by Stagecoach.

The following bus timetables in Chesterfield will not change; 1, 1a, 2, 2a, 2b, 25, 39, 43, 54, 54a, 56a, 65, 65a, 66, 74, 74a, 77a, 90, X17.