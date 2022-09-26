New parking charges at Chesterfield Royal Hospital blasted as 'disgraceful' and a ‘rip-off’

Parking had been free at the hospital throughout the Covid pandemic but today the charges for patients and visitors have been reintroduced.

The price is £3.20 for 30 minutes to one hour. For one to two hours the price is £4.20, two to four hours is £5.50, four to six hours is £6.80 and six to 24 hours is £8.90.

A 14-visit pass can also be chosen upon payment for £27.80.

The car parking fees have been re-introduced at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital earlier today.

Residents have already criticised the changes.

Joan Harding said on Facebook: “Disgraceful prices, people aren't there for pleasure. You can park cheaper in the town centre for an hours shopping. Definitely making the pandemic money back.”

Adam Em commented: “Oh, wow! I must say charging visitors £3.20 for the first hour is a rip-off. I don't think any council charges that much for parking at city / town centre, let alone in the middle of countryside.”

Anne-Marie Leaman said: “Crikey! They’re ridiculous prices….the side roads will be rammed!”

Clive Hall added: “So if appointments are running late are you going to refund excess parking charges?”

KT Marie added: “Disgusting prices for people who can't help having illnesses or visiting sick people. Like a comment further down are patients going to see a refund if appointments overrun as they so often do? Appalling, cheaper to park in town and get the bus to the hospital or walk if able to. The layby opposite is going to get quite full!”

Alongside the fees being reinstated, an Automatic Number plate Recognition (ANPR) system will be introduced in order to reduce congestion and support traffic flow around the site. This means there will be no entrance barriers on the visitor car park.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has also announced that the Parking Charge Notices (PCNs) will be introduced ‘to promote safe and considerate parking’.