Snake Pass: Severn Trent closing major Derbyshire road for four days

By David Walsh
Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST

A water company has revealed why it needs to close a major Derbyshire road for four days.

Severn Trent says it is installing equipment on the River Ashop to monitor and control flows into Ladybower Reservoir. It has hired Northern Powergrid to lay a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.

A Temporary Road Closure Notice from Derbyshire County Council states the work will take place between Monday, September 16 and Friday September 20.

Jon Edgell, project manager at Severn Trent, apologised. He said: “We are installing new equipment at River Ashop to better monitor and control flows between the river and supply into our reservoirs.

Severn Trent is closing the Snake Pass for four days to install equipment on the River Ashop.

“This work requires a new power supply which is being provided by Northern Powergrid and to install it safely this will need a brief road closure of the Snake Pass. We understand that roadworks can be disruptive and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is completed.”

The Snake Pass currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne weight limit due to landslips.

