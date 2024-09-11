Snake Pass: Severn Trent closing major Derbyshire road for four days

A water company has revealed why it needs to close a major Derbyshire road for four days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent says it is installing equipment on the River Ashop to monitor and control flows into Ladybower Reservoir. It has hired Northern Powergrid to lay a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.

A Temporary Road Closure Notice from Derbyshire County Council states the work will take place between Monday, September 16 and Friday September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Edgell, project manager at Severn Trent, apologised. He said: “We are installing new equipment at River Ashop to better monitor and control flows between the river and supply into our reservoirs.

Severn Trent is closing the Snake Pass for four days to install equipment on the River Ashop.

“This work requires a new power supply which is being provided by Northern Powergrid and to install it safely this will need a brief road closure of the Snake Pass. We understand that roadworks can be disruptive and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is completed.”

The Snake Pass currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne weight limit due to landslips.