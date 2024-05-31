Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadworks are set to take place along a major Peak District A-road throughout the summer – before a full closure later this year.

Temporary traffic lights were installed along the westbound side of the A57 Snake Pass last week – leaving drivers able to use just one lane.

The surface of the A57 has been damaged at Gillott Hey, with the land beneath the route moving.

The Snake Pass will be closed later this year.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) told the BBC that a full closure would take place in the autumn, and apologised to drivers for any disruption caused.