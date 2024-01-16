News you can trust since 1855
Snake Pass closed: Crash sees busy Peak District A-road shut in both directions amid icy conditions

The Snake Pass has been closed this morning after an accident – amid plummeting temperatures and icy conditions.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:48 GMT
Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the Snake Pass is currently closed due to an accident.

A council spokesperson said: “Police signs are in place so please do not try and get through. We will post again when we hear it is open.”

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the closure is in place between the A6013 at Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road at the Royal Oak Inn.

The Snake Pass is currently closed.

Derbyshire County Council have warned drivers that snow is building on other Peak District routes – urging motorists to take care.

