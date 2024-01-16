Snake Pass closed: Crash sees busy Peak District A-road shut in both directions amid icy conditions
The Snake Pass has been closed this morning after an accident – amid plummeting temperatures and icy conditions.
Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the Snake Pass is currently closed due to an accident.
A council spokesperson said: “Police signs are in place so please do not try and get through. We will post again when we hear it is open.”
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the closure is in place between the A6013 at Ladybower Reservoir and Hurst Road at the Royal Oak Inn.
Derbyshire County Council have warned drivers that snow is building on other Peak District routes – urging motorists to take care.