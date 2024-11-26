Shocking photo shows overturned lorry after crash that closed busy Derbyshire A-road

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:13 BST

This dramatic photo shows a lorry that overturned after a crash along a busy Derbyshire A-road.

On Monday, November 25, a lorry overturned and crashed along the A517 Ashbourne Road at Turnditch, near Belper.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports that a lorry had overturned along the A517 Ashbourne Road, just before 10:20am.

“The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries. The road was closed while recovery took place.”

