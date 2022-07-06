Rush hour delays on M1 in Derbyshire with lane closures and heavy traffic

Drivers travelling on the M1 in Derbyshire this evening are set to face disruption to their journeys.

By thomas hardwick
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:46 pm

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there are two incidents currently causing delays on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The first involves a broken down vehicle on the northbound route between J30 and J31. One lane is currently closed between these junctions and traffic is queueing.

The second has also taken place on the M1 northbound, with another broken down car between J29A and J30.

Traffic is building in two spots on the M1.

Again, a lane closure is in place to allow for recovery, and this is causing very slow traffic in the area.

There is currently no indication as to when conditions will return to normal on the motorway.

