Rush hour delays on M1 in Derbyshire with lane closures and heavy traffic

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, there are two incidents currently causing delays on the M1 in Derbyshire.

The first involves a broken down vehicle on the northbound route between J30 and J31. One lane is currently closed between these junctions and traffic is queueing.

The second has also taken place on the M1 northbound, with another broken down car between J29A and J30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is building in two spots on the M1.

Again, a lane closure is in place to allow for recovery, and this is causing very slow traffic in the area.