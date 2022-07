On Wednesday, July 6, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had attended an incident at the Tibshelf Services on the M1.

Two thieves were caught red-handed as they stole used cooking fat from a fast food outlet on the site.

The thieves were arrested after officers caught them in the act.