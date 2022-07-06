Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, has announced that he will be joining the growing number of ministers who have left their Government posts – resigning as Minister for Industry this morning.

These departures came after it was revealed that Boris Johnson had appointed Chris Pincher MP as deputy chief whip – despite being aware of allegations surrounding his inappropriate behaviour.

Rowley, who was elected in 2017, co-signed a letter along with four other Tory MPs, which said: “It is with great regret that we are resigning as members of the Government. It has been an honour to serve in your administration and we remain extremely grateful for the opportunity you have given us to serve our country.

“You have had the most difficult task in a generation. We hugely admire your fortitude, stamina and enduring optimism. You can be rightly proud of the significant decisions which you have, by common acclamation, got right.

“However, it has become increasingly clear that the Government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled. In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the Party and the country, you step aside.”

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Conservative MPs Sarah Dines, Nigel Mills and Maggie Throup. They have yet to respond.