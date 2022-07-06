Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock, Belper, Ripley and Ilkeston - in court

Karl Linney, 55, of Albany Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge.

Robert Peacock, 32, of The Hill, Glapwell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Fined £138, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joan Hogan, 41, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing steaks and various other items of an unknown value. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Curtis Bolam, 26, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Fined £500, handed £90 court costs and £50 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jordan Heslop, 29, of Woodford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £40, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £3.34.

Ben Jacombs, 34, of Frederick Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of entering as a trespasser part of a building - namely staff reception area - with intent to steal and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years. Handed £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge, fined £75.

Glenn Smith, 27, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £20 court costs and £34 victim surcharge, fined £46.

Isaac Campbell, 28, of Highfields, Codnor: Guilty of failing to meet the welfare needs of two bull terrier dogs – namely failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of severe painful skin lesions. case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Mckenzie Farrar, 20, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating, damaging a door and failing to surrender to custody at court. Fined £350, made to pay £200 court costs, £35 victim surcharge and £300 compensation.

Nicholas Hewka, 59, of Norbury Way, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and displaying a registration plate with letters which were too small. Banned from driving for 56 days, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge.

David Dixon, 56, of Fairview Road, Dronfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Fined £60, ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Jack Cox, 20, of Church Avenue, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £40, made to pay £60 court costs.

Ryan Taylor, 31, of Wellington Street, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 80 hours unpaid work.

Jamie Alvey, 39, of Wheeldon Avenue, Belper: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely breaking a curfew. Fined £120, handed £60 court costs.

Jamie Allen, 29, of Mill Lane, Codnor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.

George Riley, 26, of Bakewell road, Rowsley, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Paul Robinson, 44, of Larkspur Close, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £692, made to pay £110 court costs and £69 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of Harassment. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Steven Wilson, 54, of Bentley Bridge Road, Matlock: Guilty of stealing a table and chairs to the value of £300 and and failing to surrender to custody at court. Handed six-week curfew, made to pay £300 compensation, £150 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Mark Page, 38, of Foljambe Road, Brimington: Guilty of drink driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Dixie Overton, 35, of Glebe Avenue, Warsop: Guilty of dangerous driving on Chesterfield’s Donut roundabout, drink driving and assault by beating an emergency worker. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report. Handed interim driving ban.

Katie Godfrey, 35, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of burglary other than dwelling theft. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.