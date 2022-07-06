Offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Matlock, Belper, Ripley and Ilkeston - in court

Karl Linney, 55, of Albany Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Banned from driving for 12 months, fined £660, made to pay £66 victim surcharge.
Robert Peacock, 32, of The Hill, Glapwell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Fined £138, made to pay £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Joan Hogan, 41, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield: Guilty of stealing steaks and various other items of an unknown value. Sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Curtis Bolam, 26, of Chesterfield Road, Matlock: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Fined £500, handed £90 court costs and £50 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Jordan Heslop, 29, of Woodford Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £40, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £3.34.
Ben Jacombs, 34, of Frederick Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of entering as a trespasser part of a building - namely staff reception area - with intent to steal and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for two years. Handed £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge, fined £75.
Glenn Smith, 27, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt. Handed £20 court costs and £34 victim surcharge, fined £46.
Isaac Campbell, 28, of Highfields, Codnor: Guilty of failing to meet the welfare needs of two bull terrier dogs – namely failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of severe painful skin lesions. case adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Mckenzie Farrar, 20, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of assault by beating, damaging a door and failing to surrender to custody at court. Fined £350, made to pay £200 court costs, £35 victim surcharge and £300 compensation.
Nicholas Hewka, 59, of Norbury Way, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and displaying a registration plate with letters which were too small. Banned from driving for 56 days, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge.
David Dixon, 56, of Fairview Road, Dronfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Fined £60, ordered to pay £60 court costs.
Jack Cox, 20, of Church Avenue, Danesmoor: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £40, made to pay £60 court costs.
Ryan Taylor, 31, of Wellington Street, New Whittington: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 80 hours unpaid work.
Jamie Alvey, 39, of Wheeldon Avenue, Belper: Guilty of failing to to comply with the requirements of a community order – namely breaking a curfew. Fined £120, handed £60 court costs.
Jamie Allen, 29, of Mill Lane, Codnor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
George Riley, 26, of Bakewell road, Rowsley, Matlock: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Paul Robinson, 44, of Larkspur Close, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Fined £692, made to pay £110 court costs and £69 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.
John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of Harassment. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Steven Wilson, 54, of Bentley Bridge Road, Matlock: Guilty of stealing a table and chairs to the value of £300 and and failing to surrender to custody at court. Handed six-week curfew, made to pay £300 compensation, £150 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.
Mark Page, 38, of Foljambe Road, Brimington: Guilty of drink driving, driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Dixie Overton, 35, of Glebe Avenue, Warsop: Guilty of dangerous driving on Chesterfield’s Donut roundabout, drink driving and assault by beating an emergency worker. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report. Handed interim driving ban.
Katie Godfrey, 35, of Sheffield Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of burglary other than dwelling theft. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.