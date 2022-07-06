Pictures: Paedophiles and sexual predators every parent in North Derbyshire needs to know about

2. Christoper Sheard

Former Chesterfield teacher Sheard, 74, was jailed for 20 months after admitting a two-year sexual relationship with a pupil aged just 14 in the 1970s. Newbold Green Secondary School teacher Sheard had sex with the young girl in his home and in fields nearby on a number of occasions between 1974 and 1976. Jailing him at Derby Crown Court Judge Shaun Smith QC told him “the only appropriate punishment” was immediate custody “despite” his age and the age of the offence.

Photo: Derbyshire Police