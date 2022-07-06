Pictures: Paedophiles and sexual predators every parent in North Derbyshire needs to know about

Their crimes range from downloading indecent images of children to indecent assault and attempted rape.
In one horrendous case a former children’s entertainer and swimming teacher was jailed for 14 years for abusing young boys at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park Swimming Pool in the 1970s.
While a Chesterfield man who exposed himself to two women in their 70s and 80s and tried to rape another young woman in early morning public attacks was jailed for eight years.
Derbyshire police urged victims who have suffered sexual abuse to come forward and report it, no matter how long ago it took place.
Undefined: readMore
1. George Holden
Chesterfield children’s entertainer and swimming teacher Holden, 88, sexually abused boys in the changing rooms at Queen’s Park Swimming Pool and in his home in the 1970s.
During swimming lessons Holden offered to dry boys in the changing rooms after lessons - performing sex acts on them.
Derby Crown Court heard sick Holden even sexually abused one of the boys while holding him in the water inside the pool.
He was jailed for 14 years.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Christoper Sheard
Former Chesterfield teacher Sheard, 74, was jailed for 20 months after admitting a two-year sexual relationship with a pupil aged just 14 in the 1970s. Newbold Green Secondary School teacher Sheard had sex with the young girl in his home and in fields nearby on a number of occasions between 1974 and 1976.
Jailing him at Derby Crown Court Judge Shaun Smith QC told him “the only appropriate punishment” was immediate custody “despite” his age and the age of the offence.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. James Conquest
“Hardened” Derbyshire paedophile Conquest, 33, was jailed for 45 months for downloading over 6,000 “vile” child pornography images and videos.
Derby Crown Court heard young victims in many of the images were aged between three and six years old.
Recorder Jason MacAdam told Conquest there could be “little” mitigation “when one looks at, quite frankly, the evil you’ve done in your life".
Photo: Derbsyhire Police
4. Jake Mills
Mills, 21, was jailed for eight years for eight years for public sex attacks on three women on Chesterfield streets. Mills, of Boythorpe Road, Boythorpe, exposed himself to two women in their 70s and 80s and tried to rape another young woman in early morning public attacks.
Photo: Derbyshire Police