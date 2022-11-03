Rush hour delays for drivers in Chesterfield after busy road closed due to incident
Drivers will face disruption in Chesterfield this evening – with a busy route closed in both directions.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Whittington Hill in Chesterfield is currently closed in both directions due to an incident between Brimington Road North and Holland Road.
Traffic is queuing in the area, and there is no indication currently as to when the route will reopen.
Derbyshire Police have been contacted for more information, and this story will be updated with any developments.