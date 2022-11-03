News you can trust since 1855
Rush hour delays for drivers in Chesterfield after busy road closed due to incident

Drivers will face disruption in Chesterfield this evening – with a busy route closed in both directions.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Whittington Hill in Chesterfield is currently closed in both directions due to an incident between Brimington Road North and Holland Road.

Traffic is queuing in the area, and there is no indication currently as to when the route will reopen.

The route was closed earlier this afternoon.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for more information, and this story will be updated with any developments.

