The “statement of facts” was read out today (Thursday) during the couple’s trial – Boden, 29, and Marsden 22, both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Finley Boden died on Christmas Day 2020 – just 39 days after being returned to parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden from care.

He endured 57 fractures including breaks to his collar bone, shoulder, shin, thigh bones, pelvis and ribs in the days leading to his death, a jury had heard.

Finley Boden died 39 days after returning to his parents' home on Holland Road, Old Whittington

Mary Prior KC told the court Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence” at the hands of his cannabis-addicted parents.

Ms Prior described how Finley, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

She said: “Within 39 days of moving back in with the defendants Finley was dead. The severity of his injuries showed violence used required considerable force.

“His parents worked together to hide the injuries from social workers, health visitors and the police.”

The timeline detailing social services’ involvement with the defendants and baby Finley from his birth until his tragic death is as follows:

- September 20, 2019: Marsden informs social care she is 20 weeks pregnant with Finley

- October 2019 Social care begin court proceedings in relation to the unborn child

- January 16, 2020: Social worker visit the defendants’ address at Holland Road, Old Whittington, finding holes in a bedroom door

- January 21, 2020: Unborn Finley made subject of a child protection plan

- February 18, 2020: Finley leaves hospital and is removed from the defendants’ care

- February 25, 2020: Boden and Marsden inform social care they want Finley back

- October 1, 2020: Family court directs Finley should be returned to care of the defendants under an eight-week plan including unsupervised visits and overnight stays of varying durations

- November 17, 2020: Finley allowed to live permanently with his parents

- November 19, 2020: New social worker visits Holland Road

- November 20, 2020: Health visitor visits the address

- November 26, 2020: Health visitor tries to call Marsden but there was no answer

- November 27, 2020: Social worker makes unannounced visit to Holland Road

- November 29, 2020: Boden and Marsden record video and photos of Finley on their phone

- December 23, 2020: Social worker visits Holland Road but was unable to go inside

- December 24 (mid-day), 2020: Boden and Marsden seen in Chesterfield with Finley