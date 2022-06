At around 3.15pm, The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team announced that the A615 Alfreton Road was closed at Tansley due to a collision.

The busy A-road connects Matlock and Alfreton, and the closure – in both directions – is set to cause delays for those travelling between the two towns this evening.

There is currently no indication as to whether anyone was injured in the crash, and when the road is expected to reopen. This story will be updated with any developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...