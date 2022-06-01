Derbyshire motorist disqualified for nearly two years after driving drunk past police with a missing tyre

On March 17, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had attended an incident in Creswell.

They tweeted: “Vehicle missing a front tyre unsurprisingly caught our attention scraping down the road. Male driver is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and smelt strongly of alcohol.

“Blows 121 roadside and is duly arrested. Vehicle seized and male to be charged when sober.”

Police stopped Weaver when they noticed his car was missing a front tyre.

Following the stop, Brandan Weaver, 27, of King Street in Creswell was charged with three offences – driving with excess alcohol, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Today, the DCRU tweeted an update on the case. It read: “Brandan Weaver of King Street, Creswell was disqualified from driving for 22 months.”