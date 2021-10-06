Roadworks warning as four-month Severn Trent project begins in north Derbyshire

The ‘essential’ upgrade in Unstone will begin from Monday, October 11.

Work will begin on Summerly Road, close to the junction of Gipsy Lane.

Engineers will then move on to Crow Lane, from the junction of Staton Lane.

Water company Severn Trent is investing £120,000 to improve its network in Unstone.

The project includes plans to replace more than 800 metres of aging water pipes with brand-new ones.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at different locations throughout the project.

Spokesperson Lisa Orme, from Severn Trent, said: “We want to make sure customers in Unstone have a modern and reliable water network for years to come.