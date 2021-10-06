Roadworks warning as four-month Severn Trent project begins in north Derbyshire
Water company Severn Trent is investing £120,000 to improve its network in a north Derbyshire village – with work set to take place for up to four months.
The ‘essential’ upgrade in Unstone will begin from Monday, October 11.
Work will begin on Summerly Road, close to the junction of Gipsy Lane.
Engineers will then move on to Crow Lane, from the junction of Staton Lane.
The project includes plans to replace more than 800 metres of aging water pipes with brand-new ones.
Temporary traffic lights will be in place at different locations throughout the project.
Spokesperson Lisa Orme, from Severn Trent, said: “We want to make sure customers in Unstone have a modern and reliable water network for years to come.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience as we get this essential work done.”