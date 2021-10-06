Selfish parking and grubby street scenes - the latest photos by concerned Chesterfield people

While other photos shared with Derbyshire Times via the Fix My Street website show just how grotty some parts of our historic town are.
One worried woman from the town - commenting on graffiti near the museum - wrote: “The town centre at least should look welcoming if we want tourists and visitors to come and boost the local economy!"
1. Cars blocking bus stops - Cavendish Street
This one is all too common...
2. Pavement parking
The photo owner wrote: "Yet another vehicle abusing the dropped kerb meant for wheelchair and pushchair access and parking on the pavement.
"It's ridiculous and it's also an offence unless specified by a sign."
3. Car parked in a loading bay - Stephenson Place
This BMW is parked in a loading bay only "all day everyday". The photo contributor says "nothing ever done about it" - meaning delivery lorries and vans are left with nowhere to park and blocking the road.
4. Inconsiderate blue badge holder - Stephenson Place
The contributor wrote: "Vehicle is displaying a disabled badge but has been parked here for over 24 hours".
