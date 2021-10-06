Ugly scenes from around Chesterfield

Selfish parking and grubby street scenes - the latest photos by concerned Chesterfield people

Pictured below are examples of self-centred motorists at their worst around the town.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:01 pm

While other photos shared with Derbyshire Times via the Fix My Street website show just how grotty some parts of our historic town are.

One worried woman from the town - commenting on graffiti near the museum - wrote: “The town centre at least should look welcoming if we want tourists and visitors to come and boost the local economy!"

1. Cars blocking bus stops - Cavendish Street

This one is all too common...

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Pavement parking

The photo owner wrote: "Yet another vehicle abusing the dropped kerb meant for wheelchair and pushchair access and parking on the pavement. "It's ridiculous and it's also an offence unless specified by a sign."

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Car parked in a loading bay - Stephenson Place

This BMW is parked in a loading bay only "all day everyday". The photo contributor says "nothing ever done about it" - meaning delivery lorries and vans are left with nowhere to park and blocking the road.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Inconsiderate blue badge holder - Stephenson Place

The contributor wrote: "Vehicle is displaying a disabled badge but has been parked here for over 24 hours".

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDerbyshire Times
Next Page
Page 1 of 2