Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.

Roadworks are also in place along Old Road until midnight tomorrow (February 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station Back Lane is closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks may lead to delays for drivers along Heath Road at Williamthorpe until February 4.

Drivers may face disruption on the A619 Baslow Road at Bakewell, with roadworks underway until February 9.

Roadworks are taking place on Chesterfield Road at Matlock until 5.00pm tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays are also likely on the A6 Matlock Road at Belper until 4.00pm tomorrow due to roadworks.

Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.

Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.

Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.