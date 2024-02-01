Roadworks and closures on busy routes set to cause disruption for drivers across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Belper, Ripley and Derby
Long-term roadworks are underway on Chatsworth Road, with drivers likely to face disruption until March 2024.
Roadworks are also in place along Old Road until midnight tomorrow (February 2).
Station Back Lane is closed until 2025 to allow for hoarding to be installed.
Roadworks may lead to delays for drivers along Heath Road at Williamthorpe until February 4.
Drivers may face disruption on the A619 Baslow Road at Bakewell, with roadworks underway until February 9.
Roadworks are taking place on Chesterfield Road at Matlock until 5.00pm tomorrow.
Delays are also likely on the A6 Matlock Road at Belper until 4.00pm tomorrow due to roadworks.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
Roadworks may also cause disruption for those heading into Derby city centre over the next few days – with the routes impacted including Corporation Street, Albert Street, Morledge and Victoria Street.