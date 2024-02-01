News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Third man arrested after Derbyshire assault as victim remains in critical condition

Detectives investigating an assault in Derbyshire have arrested a third man – while the victim remains in critical condition.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 49-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted on Elmton Road in Creswell, near to Ours Bar, at around 1.30am on Saturday, January 27. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on Monday, January 29 on suspicion of assault – and he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other men, aged 25 and 24, were also arrested on suspicion of assault and remain on bail.

Most Popular
The man was found on Elmton Road, and he currently remains in a critical condition.The man was found on Elmton Road, and he currently remains in a critical condition.
The man was found on Elmton Road, and he currently remains in a critical condition.

As part of their enquiries, detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a group of people fighting on Elmton Road – between around 11.50pm on Friday, January 26 and 12.40am on Saturday, January 27.

READ THIS: Wanted man arrested by Derbyshire Police and charged with number of offences

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*53519:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.