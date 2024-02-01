Third man arrested after Derbyshire assault as victim remains in critical condition
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 49-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he was assaulted on Elmton Road in Creswell, near to Ours Bar, at around 1.30am on Saturday, January 27. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Officers arrested a 20-year-old man on Monday, January 29 on suspicion of assault – and he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Two other men, aged 25 and 24, were also arrested on suspicion of assault and remain on bail.
As part of their enquiries, detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a group of people fighting on Elmton Road – between around 11.50pm on Friday, January 26 and 12.40am on Saturday, January 27.
If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*53519:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.