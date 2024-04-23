Roadworks and closures hit busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover and Ripley – with Derbyshire drivers warned of disruption
Cadent have begun works along Manor Road, between Calow and Brimington, with disruption expected until May 23.
A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.
Roadworks are underway along the A619 Baslow Road at Wadshelf, and are set to be completed by April 26.
Drivers may face delays along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover, with roadworks taking place until April 26.
Roadworks have begun along Dronfield Road, between Marsh Lane and Eckington, which are set to finish by August 30.
In Matlock, roadworks are taking place along Bank Road and Lime Tree Road until April 26.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
