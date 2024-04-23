Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
Shortly before 4.00pm on Sunday, April 21, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of a climber who had fallen around eight metres while ascending a route in the Mississippi Buttress area of Stanage.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “A team member who was climbing nearby was on scene quickly and confirmed the climber had sustained potentially serious injuries.
“The climber was treated for his injuries before being evacuated down to Helimed 54 for further treatment and transportation to the Regional Major Trauma Centre in Sheffield.
“Thank you to the climbing community for their assistance in evacuation of the casualty.”
