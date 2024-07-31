Road open again after drivers were warned to avoid A619 in Chesterfield following telegraph pole falling into road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Chesterfield are no longer being urged to avoid a road after a telegraph pole fell onto the route this afternoon.

Drivers were advised to avoid the junction of Maple Street and Ringwood Road in Hollingwood earlier this afternoon.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “This is due to a fallen telegraph pole and wires across the junction.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...