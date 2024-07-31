Road open again after drivers were warned to avoid A619 in Chesterfield following telegraph pole falling into road

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Motorists in Chesterfield are no longer being urged to avoid a road after a telegraph pole fell onto the route this afternoon.

Drivers were advised to avoid the junction of Maple Street and Ringwood Road in Hollingwood earlier this afternoon.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “This is due to a fallen telegraph pole and wires across the junction.”

The route has since been reopened by police.

