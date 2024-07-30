Police appeal after pub attack by gang of men in Derbyshire town left victim needing surgery
Derbyshire Police are investigating an assault in a Clay Cross pub that left the victim with a broken nose.
The victim also required surgery on his eyes after the attack, which occurred at the Rykneld Turnpyke in John Street, as his sight has been affected.
The 39-year-old reported that he was walking back from toilets at around 9.00pm on Sunday, January 21, when he was attacked by a group of men.
One of the men, described as white, tall, and muscular, with a bald head and tattoos, was sat next to the victim and his partner prior to the incident.
This man was in company with a woman and two girls, who were approximately 11 and eight years of age, and both wore glasses.
It was also reported that the man and woman had spent some time in the smoking area outside of the pub in the afternoon before the assault.
Despite extensive enquiries since the assault was reported, officers have been unable to identify the people involved and are appealing to the local community for help – as someone may hold information which could assist the investigation.
A force spokesperson added: “We understand that this incident happened some time ago and that memories may have faded, however, given the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, we are really keen to jog the memory of anyone who was in the Rykneld Turnpyke during the afternoon and evening of January 21.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*42109:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.