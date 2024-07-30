Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former Derbyshire pubs could gain new leases of life after closing their doors for good following declining trade.

Plans filed to Amber Valley Borough Council could see the former Plough Inn in Nottingham Road, Alfreton turned into a 16-bed bedsit and the former Country Park Tavern in Old Coppice Side, Marlpool into 10 apartments.

Both sets of plans will be decided by the borough council in the next few months, with the schemes forming part of a national trend in closed pub facilities being repurposed into accommodation.

The plans for the former Plough Inn, from M Singh, say the Alfreton watering hole had been in operation since 1880 – more than 140 years – but found trade difficult over the past few years.

The former Plough Inn in Nottingham Road, Alfreton.

A document filed with the plans says: “The publican business has been more difficult over the past few years with cheaper alcohol in supermarkets and having to smoke outside resulting in a downtrend of customers compared to years gone by.

“The application site is in a highly sustainable location with close links to the surrounding Alfreton area, the site has a history of issues in terms of social problems, there are many pubs around this pub and many other pubs only a short walk away

“It has been well documented the issues around the social disruption associated with the current facility and the proposed use would provide a greater benefit to the local community.

“As such it is an appropriate location for a new development as the site is a close distance to the train station, bus station and a school so it will provide for all the needs of the occupiers and this development will address the shortage of housing accommodation.”

Country Park Tavern in Old Coppice Side, Marlpool.

RBSL Developments, based in Mapperley, wants to turn the former Country park Tavern into 10 two-bed apartments with all accommodation to either meet or be “very close” to meeting the national space standards.

Documents filed by the firm detail: “The building has carefully been designed to create 10 desirable apartments while working with the perimeters of the building.

“A number of the ground floor flats make use of their own private amenity space which they look out onto. The remaining have access to a shared amenity space and also access to the country park which is to the rear of the site.

“The building is not suitable for any other use following the closure of the public house. It does offer a great opportunity to be converted into apartments due to its location, with access to the town centre locally, the country park and being nestled within a residential area, with a number of new residential developments taking place nearby.”

The former pub, which sits close to Shipley Country Park, has been vacant for “a number of years” with planning approval previously being granted to turn it into a children’s home.