Jet2.com has today announced that it will operate four repatriation flights from Rhodes to bring customers back to the UK.

The repatriation flights are as follows: Rhodes to Manchester, departing tonight with 220 seats. Two Rhodes to Leeds Bradford flights, departing tonight with 189 seats. Rhodes to Birmingham, departing tonight with 189 seats.

This is in addition to over 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK this week (Sunday, July 23 – Sunday, July 30).

Tourists wait in the airport's departure hall as evacuations are underway due to wildfires, on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23, 2023.

Yesterday, the company cancelled all flights and holidays due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday, July 30 – to give customers assurance and to avoid putting further pressure on the island’s infrastructure. They have contacted affected customers with regards to their refund and rebooking options and if they wish to receive a refund, this will be processed quickly.

Jet2 will still fly those aircraft to Rhodes, but with no customers onboard, so they can continue to bring their customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2 customers who wish to return to the UK.

The company’s first repatriation landed from Rhodes into Leeds Bradford late on Sunday evening, carrying 95 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers back to the UK. Customers were also provided with onward ground transportation.

Jet2 have significantly increased their presence on the island too, with experienced colleagues arriving from other destinations, as well as a dedicated senior team flying from the UK to Rhodes yesterday. These colleagues are there to look after customers in evacuation centres, in resorts, and at Rhodes Airport. They also have staffed transfer coaches taking customers to the airport from evacuation centres today.

An aerial view shows Kiotari village, on the island of Rhodes on July 24, 2023. Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers. We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport.

“We have also put on four repatriation flights to bring our customers home, which is on top of our scheduled programme of flights that will continue to operate from Rhodes to the UK this week. We are continuing to make decisions in the best interests of our customers, and we are keeping everything under constant review.”

TUI have also organised repatriation flights for customers impacted by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of Rhodes. The first of their passengers returned to the UK overnight on three dedicated flights – with plans to ensure everyone affected makes it back to the UK as soon as possible.

More than 300 TUI reps, drivers and service colleagues are working alongside the local community and emergency services to support customers still in the area.

A spokesperson for TUI said: “We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who have been evacuated and ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with the TUI reps who are present in all evacuation centres. Our teams will be contacting customers with any updates as soon as they can.

We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday, July 25, and passengers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

“Passengers due to travel on Wednesday, July 26 will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority.”

Discussing flights bound for Corfu, a TUI spokesperson added: “We’ve been working with the local authorities in Corfu following the outbreak of a wildfire in the north east of the island last night resulting in guests being evacuated from a small number of hotels.