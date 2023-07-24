All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport on Monday, July 24
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancellations or delays.
Aegean Airlines flight A3639 to Athens – estimated departure at 11.18am.
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich – estimated departure at 12.02pm.
EasyJet flight U2709 to Belfast – estimated departure at 11.39am.
EasyJet flight U22005 to Bilbao – estimated departure at 12.55pm.
EasyJet flight U22187 to Geneva – estimated departure at 2.35pm.
EasyJet flight U24900 to Paris – estimated departure at 2.59pm.
TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.50pm.
EasyJet flight U22219 to Burgas – estimated departure at 6.41pm.
EasyJet flight U23838 to Milan – estimated departure at 6.39pm.
Birmingham Airport:Ryanair flight FR2711 to Ibiza – estimated departure at 3.40pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3265 to Dublin – cancelled.
TUI flight BY306 to Antalya – estimated departure at 8.35pm.
KLM flight KL1542 to Amsterdam – estimated departure at 10.35am.
EasyJet flight U23471 to Nice – estimated departure at 1.48pm.
Aer Lingus flight EI3197 to Dublin – estimated departure at 4.25pm.
EasyJet flight U23373 to Faro – estimated departure at 7.33pm.