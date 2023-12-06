A new study has revealed the most traffic-congested areas across the UK – with Derbyshire being ranked among the worst in the country.

Accident compensation experts Claims.co.uk analysed public data relating to traffic congestion within local authorities throughout 2022. This included looking at the total number of miles that all vehicles have travelled through the area, the number of licensed vehicles, and the average number of vehicles that travel through on an average day of the year (average daily flow count).

This data was then combined to create a total ‘congestion score’ out of 100 for each local authority.

Derbyshire was ranked as the 9th most congested area in the country. It had 612,000 registered vehicles at the end of 2022, and the total number of traffic miles from all vehicles in the county was 5.3 billion. Derbyshire also had an average daily flow count of 4,136 vehicles when compared with other local authorities – and received a total ‘congestion score’ of 52.49/100.

Hampshire topped the ranking with a score of 83.01, and was joined in the top 10 by the likes of Essex, Kent and Warwickshire.

A Claims.co.uk spokesperson said: “The amount of traffic congestion in a given area can differ drastically depending on factors such as how many vehicles are registered there or how many miles are travelled each day.

