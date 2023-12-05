Full Trentbarton Derbyshire bus timetable for Christmas and New Year announced

Trentbarton has announced its bus services timetable for Christmas 2023 and the New Year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve when a normal Sunday service will run until the last departures leave from around 6pm onwards.

There will be no Trentbarton services running in Derbyshire on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day only Skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year’s Eve on Sunday 31 December will see a Sunday service across the network with last departures around 8pm. Special timetables will then operate on services that have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.

Trentbarton driver Clive Parr with the Christmas timetables

Tom Morgan, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “Helping our customers get around in the run-up to Christmas and then the New Year is a highlight of our year.

“We’re gearing up for a busy festive period as people travel to shop, get to work and back, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy the revelry in our towns and cities.

“We’ll have lots of buses on the road on Christmas Eve and after Boxing Day, plus on New Year’s Eve to get people to their celebrations and enjoy a safe ride home on our night buses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a full Trentbarton timetable for the festive period.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: a normal Sunday service will run until 6pm – with full details of later buses online

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: no services

Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26: no services, except for a Sunday service on Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham

Wednesday, December 27: a Saturday service until midnight (no night buses), with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4am and 5.30am. A Wednesday evening service will run on the sixes and X38, with some exceptions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, December 28: a Saturday service until midnight, with night services on indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby

Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30: a Saturday service including night services

New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: a Sunday service with the last buses departing around 8pm plus special timetables for services which have Saturday night buses, with some exceptions, see: trentbarton.co.uk/newyearseve2023

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: no services

Tuesday, January 2: a Tuesday service, with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4.30am and 5.30am, and skylink Nottingham starting at

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3.30am from Nottingham and skylink Derby’s first services from 3.50am

Wednesday, January 3: buses are back to normal

Tom said: “Everyone at Trentbarton wishes all our customers a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and New Year. And I would personally like to thank our