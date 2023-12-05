Full Trentbarton Derbyshire bus timetable for Christmas and New Year announced
The festive season’s changes begin on Christmas Eve when a normal Sunday service will run until the last departures leave from around 6pm onwards.
There will be no Trentbarton services running in Derbyshire on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. On Boxing Day only Skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby will run a Sunday service.
New Year’s Eve on Sunday 31 December will see a Sunday service across the network with last departures around 8pm. Special timetables will then operate on services that have Saturday night buses, until the usual last bus.
Tom Morgan, managing director at Trentbarton, said: “Helping our customers get around in the run-up to Christmas and then the New Year is a highlight of our year.
“We’re gearing up for a busy festive period as people travel to shop, get to work and back, meet up with friends and family, and enjoy the revelry in our towns and cities.
“We’ll have lots of buses on the road on Christmas Eve and after Boxing Day, plus on New Year’s Eve to get people to their celebrations and enjoy a safe ride home on our night buses.”
Below is a full Trentbarton timetable for the festive period.
Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: a normal Sunday service will run until 6pm – with full details of later buses online
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25: no services
Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 26: no services, except for a Sunday service on Skylink Derby and Skylink Nottingham
Wednesday, December 27: a Saturday service until midnight (no night buses), with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4am and 5.30am. A Wednesday evening service will run on the sixes and X38, with some exceptions
Thursday, December 28: a Saturday service until midnight, with night services on indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham and Skylink Derby
Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30: a Saturday service including night services
New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31: a Sunday service with the last buses departing around 8pm plus special timetables for services which have Saturday night buses, with some exceptions, see: trentbarton.co.uk/newyearseve2023
New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: no services
Tuesday, January 2: a Tuesday service, with indigo and red arrow services starting between 4.30am and 5.30am, and skylink Nottingham starting at
3.30am from Nottingham and skylink Derby’s first services from 3.50am
Wednesday, January 3: buses are back to normal
Tom said: “Everyone at Trentbarton wishes all our customers a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and New Year. And I would personally like to thank our
drivers and the teams who keep them on the road for their hard work this year.”