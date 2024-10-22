Range Rover hit with ticket as police tackle repeated parking issues outside school near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police issued a ticket to the driver of a Range Rover amid continued parking issues at a school outside Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, October 21, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol outside Hunloke Primary School at Lodge Drive, Wingerworth.

A team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately again, we are having to make people aware of parking on double and single solid white lines. This vehicle was seen outside Hunloke School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, having a disabled parking permit, whether displayed or not, does not allow you to park on school yellow zig zags – as this can obscure children’s vision while crossing.

“Please be mindful of these rules while picking your loved ones up from school.”