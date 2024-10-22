Range Rover hit with ticket as police tackle repeated parking issues outside school near Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Monday, October 21, officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol outside Hunloke Primary School at Lodge Drive, Wingerworth.
A team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately again, we are having to make people aware of parking on double and single solid white lines. This vehicle was seen outside Hunloke School.
“Also, having a disabled parking permit, whether displayed or not, does not allow you to park on school yellow zig zags – as this can obscure children’s vision while crossing.
READ THIS: Four people arrested for series of offences after police raid at property in Derbyshire town
“Please be mindful of these rules while picking your loved ones up from school.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.