Four people arrested for series of offences after police raid at property in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 09:24 BST
Police arrested four people on suspicion of several offences after raiding an address in a Derbyshire town.

On Monday, October 21 2024, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address in Ripley and forced entry.

A team spokesperson said: “Five people were located inside and all were stop-searched, along with a thorough search of the address.

“A large quantity of cash, mobiles phones, drugs paraphernalia, suspected stolen items and a quantity of Class A and B drugs were found.

Four people were taken into custody by officers.

“A 58-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A further 58-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

“A 31-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and theft.

“A 41-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of theft, after asking for her stolen coat to be passed to her, security tags included.”

