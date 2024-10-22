Four people arrested for series of offences after police raid at property in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police arrested four people on suspicion of several offences after raiding an address in a Derbyshire town.

On Monday, October 21 2024, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address in Ripley and forced entry.

A team spokesperson said: “Five people were located inside and all were stop-searched, along with a thorough search of the address.

“A large quantity of cash, mobiles phones, drugs paraphernalia, suspected stolen items and a quantity of Class A and B drugs were found.

Four people were taken into custody by officers.

“A 58-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A further 58-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

“A 31-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and theft.

“A 41-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of theft, after asking for her stolen coat to be passed to her, security tags included.”