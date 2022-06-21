The RMT Union has confirmed that its members will be striking on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

Trains on many lines across Derbyshire will be cancelled entirely, and some will be operating on drastically scaled-back timetables.

Here are the details for each rail provider and their services throughout the strike period.

The strikes will disrupt journeys from tomorrow until Sunday.

On strike days. services will not be able to operate on most routes. There will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

Northern have said that the impact of the strike will also be felt on non-strike days, and customers are advised not to travel on any day from Tuesday, June 21 through to Sunday, June 26.

There will be no services between Sheffield and Nottingham – which usually call at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

Customers are asked to only travel by train if absolutely necessary. Those who choose to travel are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the days between strikes, as EMR expects the knock-on effects of the strikes to impact services on the following days – particularly on June 23, 24 and 26.

EMR services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only, with one train per hour on the following routes: Sheffield to London, Derby to Matlock, Derby to Nottingham and Sheffield to Nottingham. All other lines will be closed, including the Liverpool to Norwich route, which stops at Sheffield, Chesterfield and Alfreton. The Worksop to Nottingham route, which stops at Whitwell, Creswell, Langwith and Shirebrook, is also closed.

The Birmingham – North East and Scotland route, which stops intermittently at Chesterfield, will have a limited service in place between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days.