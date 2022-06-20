Police work to tackle trespassers, thieves and off-road bikers along Derbyshire rail line

On Sunday, June 19, the British Transport Police and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team took part in joint patrols.
They focused on and around the area’s railway line – which forms part of the East Midlands Railway route between Worksop, Mansfield and Nottingham.
This follows a recent spike in trespassers and nuisance off-road bikers – with officers receiving increasing reports of such crimes.
The teams attended a number of key locations – as well as visiting rural sites as part of work to prevent metal and machinery thefts.