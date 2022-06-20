Police work to tackle trespassers, thieves and off-road bikers along Derbyshire rail line

A rise in crime along a Derbyshire rail line has seen two police forces join together to tackle the issue.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 1:28 pm

On Sunday, June 19, the British Transport Police and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team took part in joint patrols.

They focused on and around the area’s railway line – which forms part of the East Midlands Railway route between Worksop, Mansfield and Nottingham.

This follows a recent spike in trespassers and nuisance off-road bikers – with officers receiving increasing reports of such crimes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Offences including trespass have become more frequent in recent weeks.

The teams attended a number of key locations – as well as visiting rural sites as part of work to prevent metal and machinery thefts.

READ THIS: Dangerous disqualified driver caught with heroin in Chesterfield and jailed – after being spotted by off-duty cop