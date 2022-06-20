Carl Sherman was seen driving a distinctive yellow Peugeot 208 in High Street, Old Whittington on June 2 – by an off-duty officer who knew that he was banned.

Two days later, officers saw the same car reverse quickly and drive off at speed after spotting a marked police car in Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington.

The vehicle was not stopped on that occasion. A few days later, however, the same officer who first saw Sherman driving was carrying out CCTV checks in relation to another crime in Highfield Road, Chesterfield. During these investigations, he found footage of Sherman getting into the yellow 208 and driving off.

Sherman was jailed for 28 weeks.

During an initial interview, the 34-year-old denied driving the car – but when the evidence from the CCTV footage was put to him, he admitted that he had been driving on all three occasions.

He was charged with three counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. The 34-year-old was also charged with possession of heroin after being found with a wrap of the class A drug when searched in custody.

Sherman, of Gypsy Lane, Old Whittington, was remanded to police custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 14. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, banned from driving for a further 12 months and must pass an extended test in order to drive again.

