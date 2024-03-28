Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is unable to run any services on Friday, April 5 – due to industrial action by the train drivers' union ASLEF.

ASLEF members will also be taking part in an overtime ban from April 4 until April 6, as well as between April 8 and April 9. This will mean the possibility of short notice cancellations and alterations to the normal timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of this period of strike action, there will be no Northern services on Saturday, April 6.

Northern and EMR services will be impacted by the upcoming strike.

Additional disruption on Northern services is also expected between April 4 and 9, due to action short of strike called by ASLEF – where some short notice amendments may take place.

Some Northern services are expected to be very busy on routes shared with other train operators.

On Saturday, April 6, EMR will be operating an amended timetable between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield. This is to better accommodate the number of customers it is expecting to use this route, as strike action will affect other train operating companies that normally operate on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will mean a change to the routes normal stopping pattern, with customers being advised to check their full journey, including first and last trains, before travelling.

Will Rogers, EMR’s managing director, said: “This approach from the ASLEF union means different parts of the network and different train operating companies are affected at different times. Unfortunately, this will mean customers could be impacted by a complicated period of possible delays and disruption.

“Unfortunately we cannot run any services on Friday, April 5 – while our services will also be busy on either side of this day.

“Customers are advised to check our website to understand how their whole journey is affected before setting off and can expect possible disruption or late notice cancellations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad