Police investigating series of burglaries at industrial estate near Chesterfield – as businesses lose over £30,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are investigating several reports of business burglaries which have taken place at the industrial estate on Stephenson Road, Staveley.
Businesses are being targeted overnight, and the losses incurred from the burglaries so far are between £30,000 and £40,000.
READ THIS: Pair of youths arrested for assaulting police officers – after reports of 15 juveniles causing issues at shop in Derbyshire town
Police patrols have been organised as part of the efforts to catch those responsible. Anyone with information which might aid the investigation is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference number 24*158595.