Police investigating series of burglaries at industrial estate near Chesterfield – as businesses lose over £30,000

A series of burglaries have seen businesses near Chesterfield targeted by criminals – costing them more than £30,000 since the offences began taking place.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating several reports of business burglaries which have taken place at the industrial estate on Stephenson Road, Staveley.

Businesses are being targeted overnight, and the losses incurred from the burglaries so far are between £30,000 and £40,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Pair of youths arrested for assaulting police officers – after reports of 15 juveniles causing issues at shop in Derbyshire town

Businesses have lost more than £30,000 as a result of the burglaries.Businesses have lost more than £30,000 as a result of the burglaries.
Businesses have lost more than £30,000 as a result of the burglaries.

Police patrols have been organised as part of the efforts to catch those responsible. Anyone with information which might aid the investigation is asked to contact the force by calling 101, quoting reference number 24*158595.