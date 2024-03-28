Pair of youths arrested for assaulting police officers – after reports of 15 juveniles causing issues at shop in Derbyshire town

A pair of juveniles were arrested in a Derbyshire town yesterday – amid reports of a large gang of youths causing issues for a shop owner.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 09:43 GMT
Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two young people in the town last night.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Do you know who your child is with and what they are doing? A group of about 15 juveniles were causing issues at a shop in Clay Cross. Criminal matters were reported.

“The group refused to leave when asked by staff and police were called out to the group on a few occasions, as they kept returning.

Two youths from the large gang were eventually arrested.

“Two of the group were arrested for assaulting police officers and the investigation is ongoing.

“A custody cell is not the place for a juvenile, so please make sure you know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing.”