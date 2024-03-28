Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two young people in the town last night.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Do you know who your child is with and what they are doing? A group of about 15 juveniles were causing issues at a shop in Clay Cross. Criminal matters were reported.

“The group refused to leave when asked by staff and police were called out to the group on a few occasions, as they kept returning.

Two youths from the large gang were eventually arrested.

“Two of the group were arrested for assaulting police officers and the investigation is ongoing.