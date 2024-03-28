Pair of youths arrested for assaulting police officers – after reports of 15 juveniles causing issues at shop in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two young people in the town last night.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Do you know who your child is with and what they are doing? A group of about 15 juveniles were causing issues at a shop in Clay Cross. Criminal matters were reported.
“The group refused to leave when asked by staff and police were called out to the group on a few occasions, as they kept returning.
“Two of the group were arrested for assaulting police officers and the investigation is ongoing.
READ THIS: Chesterfield couple appeared on popular BBC show and visited over 50 countries thanks to home-swapping
“A custody cell is not the place for a juvenile, so please make sure you know where your children are, who they are with and what they are doing.”