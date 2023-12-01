Rail strikes set to start this weekend – with trains from Chesterfield, Alfreton, Derby, Ilkeston, Dronfield, Matlock and Belper among those impacted
Industrial action by the ASLEF union is taking place from tomorrow (Saturday, December 2) – with services across Derbyshire set to be impacted across the strike period.
There will be no East Midlands Railway (EMR) services on December 2. CrossCountry will not run any trains on December 7, and no Northern services will operate on December 8.
Tomorrow, there will be no EMR services between Matlock and Derby – with no trains calling at the likes of Belper, Cromford and Ambergate.
EMR services between Nottingham and Worksop will not run – impacting passengers between Whitwell, Shirebrook and Creswell.
On December 3, EMR’s intercity services will be very busy due to strike action and engineering work on other train companies. No EMR trains will operate between Derby and Crewe, Sleaford and Skegness and Nottingham and Liverpool – impacting passengers from Chesterfield and Alfreton.
Between December 4 and 9, EMR will be operating a full timetable. On these days, however, there may be some late notice cancellations and changes to train times due to an overtime ban.
No CrossCountry services will travel between Chesterfield and Derby on December 7 – with disruption also likely between December 2 and 6, as well as December 8.
Northern will not run any services on December 8 – impacting passengers on the Leeds – Nottingham route between Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.
There will be no trains operating from Manchester towards Buxton and Sheffield on this date – affecting those travelling through High Peak or the Hope Valley.
Those travelling with Northern between December 1 and 7, as well as December 9, were also warned to expect disruption to services.