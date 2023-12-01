Rail services across Derbyshire are set to be impacted by upcoming rail strikes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industrial action by the ASLEF union is taking place from tomorrow (Saturday, December 2) – with services across Derbyshire set to be impacted across the strike period.

There will be no East Midlands Railway (EMR) services on December 2. CrossCountry will not run any trains on December 7, and no Northern services will operate on December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow, there will be no EMR services between Matlock and Derby – with no trains calling at the likes of Belper, Cromford and Ambergate.

Services to and from Chesterfield will be impacted by the strikes.

EMR services between Nottingham and Worksop will not run – impacting passengers between Whitwell, Shirebrook and Creswell.

On December 3, EMR’s intercity services will be very busy due to strike action and engineering work on other train companies. No EMR trains will operate between Derby and Crewe, Sleaford and Skegness and Nottingham and Liverpool – impacting passengers from Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Between December 4 and 9, EMR will be operating a full timetable. On these days, however, there may be some late notice cancellations and changes to train times due to an overtime ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No CrossCountry services will travel between Chesterfield and Derby on December 7 – with disruption also likely between December 2 and 6, as well as December 8.

Northern will not run any services on December 8 – impacting passengers on the Leeds – Nottingham route between Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston.

There will be no trains operating from Manchester towards Buxton and Sheffield on this date – affecting those travelling through High Peak or the Hope Valley.