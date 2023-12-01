Mountain rescue team evacuate two injured walkers from same area – as icy conditions hit popular Peak District hiking spot
At 1.05pm on Wednesday, November 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called by Derbyshire Constabulary to attend to a walker who had fallen on icy ground in the lower area of Cavedale, near Castleton – sustaining a leg injury.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “As the location was on our operational border, we carried out a joint deployment with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.
“The walker, who was out with family and friends, was quickly located and given pain relief, before splinting the injured leg.
“They were then conveyed back to a waiting ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) for onward transport to Stepping Hill Hospital and further treatment.”
Less than 24 hours after this incident, the EMRT received a call from EMAS at 9.04am on Thursday, November 30 – to assist them with evacuating a walker from the same area.
An EMRT spokesperson added: “The walker, while out with a group of friends, had fallen on icy ground – sustaining a leg injury.
“The first team members arriving on scene were met by the ambulance crew, who were treating the walker for their injuries.
“Once treated, they were placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to the waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”