A pair of injured walkers were rescued from the same popular Peak District hiking spot within less than 24 hours of each other – as wintry conditions hit the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 1.05pm on Wednesday, November 29, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called by Derbyshire Constabulary to attend to a walker who had fallen on icy ground in the lower area of Cavedale, near Castleton – sustaining a leg injury.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “As the location was on our operational border, we carried out a joint deployment with Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The walker, who was out with family and friends, was quickly located and given pain relief, before splinting the injured leg.

Both walkers had injured themselves in icy conditions. Image: EMRT

“They were then conveyed back to a waiting ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) for onward transport to Stepping Hill Hospital and further treatment.”

Less than 24 hours after this incident, the EMRT received a call from EMAS at 9.04am on Thursday, November 30 – to assist them with evacuating a walker from the same area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EMRT spokesperson added: “The walker, while out with a group of friends, had fallen on icy ground – sustaining a leg injury.

“The first team members arriving on scene were met by the ambulance crew, who were treating the walker for their injuries.