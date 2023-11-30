News you can trust since 1855
Dramatic pictures of crash in Derbyshire town centre as police hunt Audi driver who fled the scene

A motorist crashed into railings on a Buxton road and then fled the scene.
By Lucy Ball
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:20 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
A black Audi crashed into railings on Fairfield Road in the early hours of Thursday November, 30. Photo submittedA black Audi crashed into railings on Fairfield Road in the early hours of Thursday November, 30. Photo submitted
Police are hunting for the motorist who fled the scene leaving their car all smashed up.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the collision, but did not want to be named said: “Whoever wrote this Audi off on Fairfield Road absconded fast after crashing.

“Luckily nobody was walking on the path at the time as they were going at some speed.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to a collision in Fairfield Road, Buxton, at 12.25am on Thursday November, 30.

The collision involved a black Audi A5 which had collided with some railings.

“The driver left the scene without leaving their details.

“Investigations into the collision are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about the identity of the driver, is asked to contact the police with reference 23000737937.