Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railway and Northern will both be running significantly reduced levels of service on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, due to both the RMT and TSSA Unions going on strike.

Customers are being urged by both companies to only travel if absolutely necessary. This includes the days after the strike, as knock-on effects will impact services on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21.

EMR have warned travellers that, due to the greater impact of two unions striking at the same time, they are unable to operate the same timetable which was operated during the weekday strikes that have taken place previously – meaning a reduced level of ability to run services across the rail network.

Services across Derbyshire will be cancelled this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is how services at each station across Derbyshire will be impacted by the strike action this week.

Chesterfield:

There will be one EMR Intercity train per hour between Sheffield and London, which stops at Chesterfield. Services on this route will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

There will be no Northern services between Sheffield and Nottingham on either day of the strikes.

Chesterfield fans travelling towards Nottingham for their game against Notts County on Saturday, August 20 should note that they will not be able to return from Nottingham via the train after the match.

Dronfield:

There will be no Northern services stopping at Dronfield on both days of the strikes.

Matlock, Matlock Bath, Cromford, Whatstandwell, Ambergate and Belper:

There will be one train per hour between Matlock and Derby, which will call at these stations – with services beginning at 7.30am and ending at 6.30pm.

Alfreton, Langley Mill and Ilkeston:

There will be no Northern services stopping at Alfreton, Langley Mill or Ilkeston on both strike days. The EMR service between Liverpool and Norwich, which also calls at Alfreton, will not be running.

Whitwell, Creswell and Shirebrook:

There will be no EMR service between Worksop and Mansfield on both strike days – with no other trains calling at these stations.

Hope Valley Line (Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope and Edale):