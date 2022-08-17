News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the venues across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have been recognised for their quality.

11 more pubs and restaurants in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped prestigious awards

These pubs and restaurants have claimed a range of illustrious awards – setting them apart from the competition as some of the best in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:51 pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a range of successful pubs and restaurants – which have been recognised by prestigious industry bodies such as the Michelin Guide and CAMRA.

These are 11 of the venues that have claimed top prizes in recent years – so you can add them your list of places to visit and sample their award-winning offerings.

1. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide 2022. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour and a great selection for vegetarians.”

2. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide 2022. The gastropub won them over with their “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”.

3. Hyssop, Glossop

Hyssop, found on Glossop’s High Street, is listed in the most recent Michelin Guide. The venue received plaudits for their “classic flavour combinations” with “subtle international overtones”, as well as their creative vegetable dishes.

4. La Rock, Sandiacre

La Rock in Sandiacre also appears in the Michelin Guide 2022, winning praise for a menu that “combines classical flavours with modern techniques.”

