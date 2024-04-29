Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is unable to run any services on Wednesday, May 8 – due to industrial action by ASLEF.

ASLEF Union members will also be taking part in an overtime ban between Monday, May 6 and Saturday, May 11. EMR plans to run a normal timetable, however, there is a possibility of short notice cancellations and alterations.

On Tuesday, May 7, EMR Connect services are likely to be busier and customers may face extended journey times, due to strike action affecting Thameslink services.

EMR will be operating an amended timetable with a different stopping pattern between Liverpool Lime Street and Sheffield on Thursday, May 9. This is to better accommodate the number of customers it is expecting to use this route – as strike action will affect other train operating companies that normally operate on it.

As a result of this latest round of strikes, there will also be no Northern services on Thursday, May 9.

There will be no CrossCountry services in operation on Wednesday, May 8. CrossCountry are currently assessing how action short of a strike will impact their services on Saturday, May 11.

Throughout the strike period, customers are advised to check their full journey, including first and last trains, before travelling due to strike action impacting multiple train operators on different days.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: “This approach from the ASLEF union means different parts of the network and different train operating companies are affected at different times.

“Unfortunately we cannot run any services on Wednesday, May 8. However, during the days affected by action short of strike, we plan to run a normal timetable.