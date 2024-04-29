Man dies after falling from bridge onto busy Chesterfield road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a man having fallen from a bridge over Lordsmill Street, near TK Maxx, at 7.15pm on Friday, April 26.

A force spokesperson said: “The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. There are no suspicious circumstances.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage from the area in the minutes before the incident.”

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24000244402:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101