Brawl involving group of teenagers breaks out along busy Derbyshire road
Derbyshire Police received reports of a fight between a number of teenagers in Bakewell Road, Rowsley – at around 7.40pm on Friday, April 26.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information.
