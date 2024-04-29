Brawl involving group of teenagers breaks out along busy Derbyshire road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police received reports of a fight between a number of teenagers in Bakewell Road, Rowsley – at around 7.40pm on Friday, April 26.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*244097:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101