Brawl involving group of teenagers breaks out along busy Derbyshire road

A police investigation has been launched into a fight involving a group of youths in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Derbyshire Police received reports of a fight between a number of teenagers in Bakewell Road, Rowsley – at around 7.40pm on Friday, April 26.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information.

The incident occurred in Rowsley on Friday evening.The incident occurred in Rowsley on Friday evening.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*244097:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.