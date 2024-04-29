Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, April 28, an off-road bike was seized in Bolsover and its rider arrested by officers.

A Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The pictured bike was seized earlier this afternoon in Shuttlewood, by officers from Clay Cross SNT, who had been meeting with officers from the safer neighbourhood team in Clowne.

“Whilst travelling back the bike was spotted and the officers managed to seize the bike.

“The rider was then arrested following failing a road side drugs swipe, and also for riding whilst disqualified and with no insurance.