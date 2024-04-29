Biker arrested in Derbyshire town after failed drugs test – with bike seized by officers

A biker was arrested and saw their vehicle seized after a failed drugs test in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, April 28, an off-road bike was seized in Bolsover and its rider arrested by officers.

A Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The pictured bike was seized earlier this afternoon in Shuttlewood, by officers from Clay Cross SNT, who had been meeting with officers from the safer neighbourhood team in Clowne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whilst travelling back the bike was spotted and the officers managed to seize the bike.

The off-road bike was seized by SNT officers.The off-road bike was seized by SNT officers.
The off-road bike was seized by SNT officers.

“The rider was then arrested following failing a road side drugs swipe, and also for riding whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

READ THIS: Children putting themselves at “extreme risk” by entering building sites in Derbyshire town and damaging property

“Officers from Bolsover, Whitwell and Creswell, assisted by Killamarsh SNT, then carried out an area search to try and locate the other bikes, which were seen nearby.”